Balasore: Union Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Pratap Sarangi has gone under home quarantine from Monday, the minister informed in a tweet.

Sarangi has quarantined self after Nilgiri MLA Sukant Nayak tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

The minister said that he and the infected legislator had attended a government function and the Ekadasah ritual of ex-Balasore Sadar MLA Madan Mohan Dutt July 2 and July 3 respectively.

Since Sarangi had shared the stage with Madan Mohan Dutt, the BJP MLA who tested COVID-19 positive, he thought it best to be under self-quarantine as a measure of precaution.

Also read: First time in Odisha: Balasore MLA tests positive for COVID-19

“I would like to inform that on 2 and 3 July I shared Dias with Shri Sukanta Nayak, MLA Nilagiri (Odisha) in a Govt. programme and in the condolence meeting organised to pay tribute to the Ex-MLA, Balasore. On being informed that MLA Nilagiri has been tested positive for COVID-19, I self quarantined myself at my official residence in Delhi as per the guidelines of the M/o Health & FW, GOI. I am hale and hearty,” read his tweet.

PNN