New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other top Union ministers Thursday changed the display pictures on their social media profiles to mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Union Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi and Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil too updated their profile photos following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

After launching the military operation, the Indian Army, in a post on X, at 1:51 am May 7 said “Justice is served. Jai Hind!”

Marking its first anniversary, Modi Thursday posted, “A year ago, during #OperationSindoor, our armed forces showcased their valour and gave a firm response to those who attacked our people. Every Indian is proud of our armed forces.”

“As a mark of respect to our forces and their success during #OperationSindoor, let us all change our display pictures on social media, including X, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to the picture shared below,” he wrote, sharing a digital poster depicting the now widely recognised logo of Operation Sindoor with an image of the Indian flag above it.

A year ago, during #OperationSindoor, our armed forces showcased their valour and gave a firm response to those who attacked our people. Every Indian is proud of our armed forces. As a mark of respect to our forces and their success during #OperationSindoor, let us all change our… pic.twitter.com/w4A3j1bGTw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2026

Defence Minister Singh while updating the profile photo on X also shared a post, saying, Operation Sindoor stands as a “powerful symbol” of national resolve and preparedness, and that their actions reflected unmatched precision, and set a “benchmark” for modern military operations.

“On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services, setting a benchmark for modern military operations,” he wrote.

“Operation Sindoor stands as a powerful symbol of national resolve and preparedness, showing that our armed forces are always ready to act decisively when it matters most. It also stands testament to India’s steady advance towards achieving #Atmanirbharta, enhancing capability while reinforcing resilience,” he added.

On the anniversary of Operation Sindoor, we salute the valour and sacrifices of our armed forces, whose courage and dedication continue to safeguard the nation. Their actions during the operation reflected unmatched precision, seamless jointness and deep synergy across services,… pic.twitter.com/r8pVDnEoYV — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 7, 2026

After Indian forces had launched the operation in the early hours of May 7, Pakistan later also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, lasting nearly 88 hours, halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in a post in Hindi, said that Operation Sindoor under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi was a clear message to the world that India strikes like lightning on conspiracies hatched against its citizens.

“Operation Sindoor is a symbol of India’s decisive willpower, military capability, and an unwavering commitment to national security,” Shekhawat said.

Environment minister Yadav also shared another digital poster on X.

“The day India avenged Sindoor! One year of #OperationSindoor,” he wrote, with the poster reading, those who wiped ‘sindoor’ off the forehead of Indian women, they were “erased from the map”.

On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, the Army in a post on X said, for acts against India, “the response is assured”, and carried a digital poster bearing an image portraying three armed soldiers in uniform standing next to each other against a backdrop that depicted a large red circle, with a caption “OPERATION SINDOOR CONTINUES…”.

One of the ‘Os’ in the word ‘SINDOOR’ was depicted by a bowl carrying a dash of ‘sindoor’ (vermilion).