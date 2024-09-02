Rourkela: Union Steel secretary Sandeep Poundrik completed his two-day visit to the steel city, Saturday. He was accompanied by Union joint secretary Amarendu Prakash and SAIL chairman Sanjay Roy. The trio along with director in charge of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) Atanu Bhowmick visited different departments of the steel plant. The visit is viewed as a precursor to a massive modernisation programme at RSP. Poundrik held discussions with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in his chamber. Sources said the focus of the discussion was regarding modernisation of RSP. The modernisation, sources said, aims at making RSP capable of producing 9 million tonne steel annually. Presently the capacity stands at 4.5 million tonnes. People with knowledge about steel manufacturing and the steel market believe that RSP needs to go for a massive modernization, if it has to thrive in a competitive market.

Speaking about the discussion and possible modernisation coming in RSP’s way, former secretary of Steel Executive Federation of India Bimal Bisi said, “This is a much-needed measure which will make RSP one of the market leaders with the best quality steel.” Prasant Behera, secretary of Rourkela Shramik Sangh (RSS), said, “This is our prime demand. As a responsible organization, we feel the necessity of it. If this modernisation doesn’t come RSP’s way, it will remain a small plant at 4.5 million tonne pa.” The previous modernisation process could not progress as land acquisition remained a big issue. In fact, all the unions are in favour of modernisation and they believe that survival and competitiveness of this steel major require this upgrade.

Soon after his arrival Friday, Poundrik chaired a high-level meeting at Manthan Conference hall of RSP. The meeting was attended by SAIL chairman, joint secretary (Steel), director in-charge, all the executive directors, CGMs, HODs and senior officials of the plant. Poundrik reviewed the performance of the steel plant on various fronts. A comprehensive presentation on the overview of the plant was presented during the meeting. It was followed by an interaction session. Poundrik and others left for New Delhi in the afternoon.

RAJESH MOHANTY, OP