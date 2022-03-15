United Nations: As India pledged to continue its efforts with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that he has been in ‘close contact’ with New Delhi on the mediation efforts.

Of New Delhi’s efforts to end the ‘hostilities’, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to UN, R. Ravindra, told the Security Council, “India has been in touch with both the Russian Federation and Ukraine in this regard. It will continue to remain engaged. We call for direct contacts and negotiations with a view to cease hostilities.”

Earlier, Antonio Guterres said at a news conference outside the Council chamber, “I have been in close contact with a number of countries – including China, France, Germany, India, Israel and Turkey – for mediation efforts to bring an end to this war. It is never too late for diplomacy and dialogue.” Guterres added, “The appeals for peace must be heard. The tragedy must stop.”

The diplomatic efforts involving India and Guterres’s contacts with New Delhi come as the war intensifies in Ukraine.

“The human toll continues to mount and the humanitarian situation has become dire,” Ravindra said. “India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities in Ukraine. Our Prime Minister has repeatedly called for an urgent ceasefire and that there is no other path left but of dialogue and diplomacy,” he added.

In a recent phone call with Russia President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to hold direct talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the External Affairs Ministry. In separate calls with them, he called for an end to the conflict and urged for direct talks while they briefed him about their negotiations.

The Council heard a briefing from Poland’s Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in his capacity as the chair of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).