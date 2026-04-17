Bhubaneswar: Asserting that “Odia Swabhiman” (pride) is in great danger as the BJP-led central government moves to pass the delimitation bill in Parliament, BJD president Naveen Patnaik Friday said a united fight against it would be the “greatest tribute” to Biju Patnaik.

Patnaik made the remarks while addressing a function marking the 29th death anniversary of his father, Biju Patnaik, through virtual mode from Delhi.

“Biju Babu was the symbol of Odia pride. On his death anniversary today, our united fight to protect the interests of Odisha will be the greatest tribute to him,” Patnaik said.

The BJD chief has been strongly opposing the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, and cautioned that the passage of the delimitation bill could weaken Odisha’s political representation and economic interests.

The bill, which was introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lower House April 16, is intended to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850.

“The current proposal undermines the spirit of cooperative federalism. Odisha presently holds 21 Lok Sabha seats (about 3.9 per cent of 543). Under a proposed expansion to around 850 seats, its tally may rise to 29, but its proportional share could fall to 3.4 per cent, a relative decline of nearly 15 per cent. It is a grave injustice,” he said.

Alleging that Odisha has been a victim of historical negligence by successive Union governments, Patnaik said, “Now the delimitation bill has created a big question mark on the political identity of Odisha. Odia Swabhiman is in danger today. The time has come for everyone to fight together for our beloved Odisha.”

Patnaik also said he had written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Wednesday to convene a special session of the Assembly within 48 hours to pass a resolution safeguarding Odisha’s political interests in the delimitation bill.

“However, now it seems that the Odisha government prefers to remain a mute spectator and is more interested in protecting the interests of the BJP than Odisha and Odias,” Patnaik said.

While paying tribute to Biju Patnaik, the BJD president described his father as a great patriot. “He is and will remain immortal today for his patriotism, courage and self-respect,” he said.

Patnaik said it was a coincidence that Parliament was taking up the Women Reservation Bill on Biju Patnaik’s death anniversary.

“In fact, Biju Babu had played a pioneering role in the country for women empowerment in the 1990s. BJD strongly believes in the empowerment of women. Thus, we extend our support to the Women Reservation Bill,” he said, while seeking to delink it from the delimitation bill.

Taking a swipe at some expelled BJD leaders holding parallel functions, Patnaik said, “Some people in Odisha politics are always happy with the betrayal role. They should remember that no mask can hide their sins for long. People know who is what.”

He described his father and former chief minister Biju Patnaik as “a personality as vast as the sky, as tolerant as the earth and as high as the Himalayas”.

The BJD observed ‘Prabad Purusha Divas’ across the state to mark Biju Patnaik’s 29th death anniversary, with programmes including memorial meetings, garlanding of statues, fruit distribution among patients, blood donation camps and discussions on his life and works.

Biju Patnaik died on this day in 1997 in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “On the occasion of the death anniversary of the distinguished leader and former chief minister of Odisha, the late Biju Patnaik, heartfelt tributes.”

Majhi, along with other ministers and Speaker Surama Padhi, paid floral tributes at the statue of Biju Patnaik at the Assembly premises.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das, in a social media post, said, “Humble tributes to freedom fighter and former chief minister of Odisha Shri Biju Patnaik on his death anniversary. His contribution to the nation and Odisha’s political and public life will always be remembered”.