In the T20 World Cup, Team India defeated Pakistan in a one-sided contest. Throughout the match, there was not a single moment when Pakistan looked dominant or even in a position to win. Pakistan has not beaten India in the tournament since 2022.

However, this time, instead of targeting the players, many, including former Pakistan stars, have turned their criticism toward Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, whom the country had strongly backed. Now, former cricketer Mohammad Yousaf has expressed his anger on social media.

Mohammad Yousaf took to X and wrote, “Unless we remove political influence and personal agendas from Pakistan cricket, we cannot return to the team we once were. This is the darkest period in our cricketing history, and my heart bleeds for it. Incompetent individuals must be removed from office and from the team.”

Although Yousaf did not mention Mohsin Naqvi by name in his post, social media users linked his remarks to the PCB chief. Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar had also questioned the PCB chief on a show, calling him incompetent. However, he later made a U-turn, saying his statement had been misunderstood.

Pakistan’s place in the Super 8 is not yet confirmed. They will face Namibia in their final group-stage match. If Namibia upsets Pakistan, the USA will become the second team from the group to advance to the Super 8 alongside India. The Pakistan vs. Namibia match will be played Wednesday (February 18) at 3:00 p.m.