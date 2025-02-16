Bhubaneswar: In a bid to promote eco-friendly celebrations, the Unmukt Foundation has initiated hands-on workshops to teach children how to make natural Holi colours.

Supported by Khurda Collector Chanchal Rana, the initiative aims to replace harmful chemical-based colours with safe, sustainable alternatives. The workshops were conducted at two schools—Government Upper Primary School and Govt.

Nodal High School— Saturday. Using natural ingredients like turmeric, beetroot, and spinach, the foundation ensures that the colours are safe for both the skin and the environment. “The workshop changed my perspective.

I’ll never use chemical colours again and will pass on this tradition to my daughter,” said a teacher from Government Upper Primary School, Baramunda.

A student from Govt. Nodal High School, Khandagiri, added, “I never realised synthetic colours were harming my health and costing my family. Now, I know how to protect myself.”

Volunteers from the SOA National Institute of Law (SNIL) played a crucial role in making the event a success. Shweta Aggarwal, CEO and founder of Unmukt Foundation, expressed gratitude for the growing support.

“Every year, children excitedly say they will make and teach others. This enthusiasm drives us to keep going,” she said.

