Reamal: Unseasonal and incessant rain has destroyed vegetable and pulses cultivation in several villages under this block in Deogarh district, a report said.

The rain has submerged the farmlands and damaged the crops which the farmers had raised with much care and labour. Farmers alleged that over 70 per cent of their cultivation has been damaged by the calamity.

The crop damage has been witnessed in Reamal, Budhapal, Rengalbeda, Naulipada, Chhatabar, Tarang, Tinkabira, Rengalbahal, Budido, Dharampur, Medinipur, Kundheigola, Kulang, Malehipada, Timur, Babrakote, Subarnapali, Golabandh, Kantaba, Hala, Palasama, Utunia, Khilei and Mahsindhu villages in the block.

They are worried as they ponder over repayment of loans they had taken to raise the crops. The farmers are trying to salvage their standing crops by draining out the rainwater. But their efforts have proved futile as the rain has refused to stop.

Reamal block is predominantly agricultural where over 90 per cent of the residents earn their living through cultivation. The soil in the area being fertile, the farmers carry out vegetable cultivation which has high earning potential and meet the consumption needs of their families.

However, the unseasonal rain has shattered their hopes. Farmers said after harvesting paddy they take up cultivation of vegetables like onions, tomatoes, cauliflowers, mustard, green grams, black grams and pulses like ‘arhar’ to enhance their income.

The farmers spend around Rs 20,000 for an acre of tomato, the same amount for an acre of onions, Rs 40,000 for an acre of cauliflower and Rs 15,000 for an acre of pulses. Farmers demanded the block officials to make an assessment of the crop loss and provide them compensation.

