Jagatsinghpur: Farmers in Jagatsinghpur fear their harvested and yet to be harvested paddies may go to waste owing to unseasonal rains.

The farmers in this district have grown 1018, Sarala, Puja and Swarna Champa varieties of paddy. The harvesting period of these varieties vary between 150 – 160 days.

While some of the farmers have started harvesting their paddies, very few of them have brought the crops to their thrashing yards. At some places, harvested paddies are found lying in the farmlands. And at others, the ripe crops are yet to be harvested.

According to Antaryami Biswal of Erada village under Galadhari panchayat of Naugaon block, the prospect of their money and year-long labour getting lost is real. “As if the damage caused by cyclones Fani was not enough, the unseasonal rains have dashed our hopes of getting a good harvest,” he adds.

Several other farmers from this village suggested that most farmers here have availed loans to carry out cultivation. They fear their paddies lying in their farmlands may germinate leading to weakened harvest.

They are facing issues in brining the harvested crops to thrashing yards as the farmlands have become muddy. At the same time, they worry about not being to get stubble for their cattle either.

PNN