Mumbai: Veteran actress Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba has shared unseen pictures of her parents on social media.

Masaba is the daughter of Neena and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. In one photo Masaba is very young and is lying on her mother’s lap. Neena is wearing a beautiful white saree with a red border. She also has some traditional jewelry on her neck and hands and her hair is left open with a middle parting. Vivian is casually dressed in a t-shirt and shorts. Two young boys are also seen sitting in the room.

The second black and white photograph has two people. Masaba didn’t name them but captioned it ‘My world, my blood’.

Masaba is a popular fashion designer. She is famously known as the owner of House of Masaba, a fashion house. Shortly before, Masaba stepped into the world of acting on OTT platform. Her mother Neena also appeared in a series titled Masaba Masaba.

Neena was in a relationship with Vivian in the 1980s.