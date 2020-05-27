Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s ‘baby doll’ Sunny Leone is known not only for her cool style but also for her luxury lifestyle.

Sunny came from the adult film industry to become a Hindi film industry star and is now worth crores. The actress has been spending the lockdown with her family at her luxurious Los Angeles home.

Let’s take a look at her bungalow:

Sunny’s LA home is in Sherman Oaks, which is a 30-minute drive from Beverly Hills. The house has five bedrooms, a swimming pool, a large deck area, a lush green garden. Spread in an acre, it is just five minutes away from the iconic Hollywood sign. Apart from this, Sunny and husband Daniel also have their own house in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

As per a report, Sunny’s net worth is of $13 million that is approximately Rs 99 crores. And her LA bungalow is worth Rs 19 crore, as per a 2018 report.

Sunny shared pictures on social media to give fans a spectacular view of her house.

Sunny moved to the US with her family due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We had a chance to take our children to where we think they would be best protected from coronavirus,” she said.

The couple is proud parents of an adopted baby girl and two baby boys.