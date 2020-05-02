Malkangiri: Even though the district is yet to get a COVID-19 patient, the Kolkata returnees hiding in different parts of the district have been a cause of concern for the district administration.

District BSNL office sources said 42 persons from other districts and states have returned home. Of them, 26 returned before the lockdown and they not only registered their names with the district health department but also got themselves tested at the nearby hospitals. They all tested negative for the coronavirus infection.

But the district administration, despite conducting raids at possible places, is yet to get any information on the whereabouts of the rest of the 16 returnees.

Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising of tehsildar Gunanidhi Nayak, inspector-in-charge Ramaprasad Nag, Malkangiri block officials and policemen conducted raids on two lodges in the town but had to return empty-handed. “Our raids are going on and soon we will trace them out,” said IIC Nag.

