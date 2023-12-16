Balasore: The much-anticipated ‘Unurum’ International Festival was inaugurated Friday at Fakir Mohan University, Nuapadhi in Balasore district.

‘Unurum’ is a Mundari word meaning ‘identity’. Each community carries its own identity with its folk art, folk culture and folk literature.

‘Unurum’ emphasises on continuation of the traditional way of life which is disappearing day by day due to globalisation. The festival has been named ‘Unurum’ to introduce people to the life and culture of the tribal people in a unique way.

The university has been celebrating this festival since 2022. The three-day event started with unveiling of the statue of eminent litterateur and poet Brajanath Rath. Vice-Chancellor Santosh Kumar Tripathy inaugurated the festival in the presence of PG Council Chairman Sabyasachi Pattnaik, Registrar Kukumina Das, Head of Department of Languages and Literature Debashish Patra.

Eminent dancers Priyadarshini Kar (UK), Chandini Kasturi (Sri Lanka), and Diana Mohapatra (Delhi) were present along with the chief speaker Choudhury Satyarata Nanda in the ceremony. Odissi, Sri Lankan classical dance, Jhumura, tribal dance, Bengali dance, Mundari, Nepali, Bihu, Bangladeshi folk dance, Sambalpuri and Chhau performances will be the major attractions of Unurum festival this year.

PNN