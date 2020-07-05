Muzaffarnagar: After the Kanpur encounter in which eight policemen were killed, the Muzaffarnagar district police have initiated a search for notorious criminal Harish Baliyan. He is carrying a reward of Rs 2,00,000 on his head, officials said Sunday. Harish Baliyan is also someone who is close to another history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. It should be stated here that eight policemen were killed when they went to arrest Vikas Dubey early Friday morning.

Dubey still on the run

Since then Dubey has gone missing with police launching a manhunt for Dubey. However, his whereabouts are not yet known. Some sources indicated that Dubey may have fled to Nepal.

In the meanwhile a manhunt has also been launched for Baliyan who is wanted in more than 30 cases. Among them are murder and loot. A team of police officials of Bhorakala police station in the district are on the lookout for him.

Interesting revelation

It is important here to note that an interesting fact has emerged. It seems that Dubey was warned about his impending arrest by the police. The police Sunday arrested Dayashankar Agnihotri, close associate of Dubey. During interrogation he has revealed that he received a call from the police about the upcoming raid. And when police went to arrest Dubey, eight of them were gunned down in codl blood.

This new revelation has put the entire personnel of the Chaubepur police station under scanner. The in-charge of the police station, Vinay Tewari was suspended Saturday. He is currently being interrogated by other police officials. But the information provided by Agnihotri quite clearly suggests that it was a cop only who had a hand in the death of eight other policemen.

Important confession

“He (Vikas Dubey) received a phone call from police station before the police came to arrest him. Following this, he called around 25-30 people. He fired bullets on police personnel. I was locked inside the house at the time of encounter. So I saw nothing,” Agnihotri has been quoted as saying by a national news agency.

The chief of Kanpur police has promised strict action against any policemen found spying for the mafia. But the fact remains that eight lives has been lost and that too for no fault of their own.