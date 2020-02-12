Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): The district administration in Sambhal has issued notices to 11 persons, participating in anti-CAA protests, asking them to sign a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh each with an undertaking that they would not indulge in any disruptive activities.

The notices have been sent under Section 111 of CrPC (magistrate order against any person who is likely to commit breach of peace) on the basis of a police report.

Nakhasa Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Kumar said: “The 11 persons have been told in the notices that police suspect that they may get involved in violence and therefore a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh and two sureties for the same amount should be taken from each of them.”

He added that the notices would be sent to 24 other people soon.

According to the police, around 500 women are staging a protest round-the-clock at a farm near Hussaina Bagh in Nakhasa police station area since last month.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nakhasa police station, Devendra Singh Dhama said that the police have also registered an FIR against unidentified persons under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 505 (statement conducing public mischief) but no arrests have been made in the case yet.

Dhama added that a few days ago, a report mentioning names of 36 people was sent to the district administration, requesting that these persons should be told to sign a bond to ensure that peace would be maintained under section 107/116 of CrPC.

“Among these are women protesters and men helping them. We prepared a list on the basis of a preliminary inquiry,” said Dhama.

Two persons died and several were injured in a protest against the new citizenship law in Sambhal December 19 and 20 last year. As many as 12 FIRs were registered in connection with the violence and 43 people were arrested. Some of the accused have been released on bail.

Earlier, Monday, the Aligarh administration forfeited the security of Rs 1 lakh each of four students of Aligarh Muslim University who had earlier signed similar bonds.