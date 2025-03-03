Lucknow: UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to field against Gujarat Giants in their Women’s Premier League match here Monday.

UP Warriorz, placed third in the points table, are coming off an eight-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in their previous clash.

GG, on the other hand, won their last outing against RCB but are placed at the fifth in the points table.

While the Giants retained their playing XI, UP Warriorz made a couple of changes to their side bringing in Georgia Voll and Gouher Sultana in place of Tahlia McGrath and Saima Thakor.

Teams:

UPW: Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana

GG: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra.