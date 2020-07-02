Muzaffarnagar: A 21-year-old newly married woman allegedly committed suicide at Kutesra village under Charthawal police station in the district, police said Thursday.

They said the woman, Neha, was found hanging from the ceiling in her room Wednesday evening and apparently a suicide note was written on the mirror saying that her in-laws were innocent and not responsible for her death. The incident has sparked a sensation across the state with people demanding a probe into the matter.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation in the matter is going on, an official said.

Neha had married Sachin, 22, Monday.

The incident came to light when she did not come out of her room and when her in-laws went to check on her she was found hanging from the ceiling, police said.

The incident comes in the wake of a rising number of suicide cases in India during the lockdown period. This comes days after another woman’s suicide in the state.

