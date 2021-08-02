Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has appointed Upendra Tripathy IAS (Retd) as Advisor-cum- Working President and Chairman of the executive committee of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan with the status and rank of Minister of State. Upendra Tripathy will also discharge the duties as Principal Advisor (Education) to chief minister

Tripathy, an officer of Karnataka cadre 1980 batch, brings in both global and local experience and expertise from across the world into the Adarsha School Sangathana in the state.

As Commissioner of Public Instruction in Karnataka, between 1999-2001, that had 3,00,000 teachers and around one crore of students then, Tripathy introduced a plethora of innovations, some of which continue even today from quality of education to access and use of technology

Tripathy is the first and founding Director General of International Solar Alliance. He has received the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for excellence in public administration in individual category. He has also received several other awards for his innovations and ideas during his career as a civil servant. He was also the Secretary to Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. He also served as an Advisor (Agriculture and Marine Products) in the Indian Embassy in Brussels.

Tripathy is a native of Kahakapur near Rambha in Ganjam district. He studied in Ravenshaw College, then Jawaharlal Nehru University and Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. Tripathy has volunteered to serve his home state Odisha without any salary and to contribute his part in the transformation of education system. .His vast experience will certainly enrich the organisation.