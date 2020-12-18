New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Director General of Prisons, Odisha, to take appropriate action in order to prevent the alleged human rights violation of Binod Naik, an under-trial prisoner, who has been allegedly afflicted with paralysis.

Naik was arrested by the Odisha police in 2016 for his alleged involvement in Maoist related activities. According to reports, he has been lodged in Sambalpur circle jail for four years.

The NHRC has asked the DG, Prisons, to take immediate and appropriate action over the matter. The NHRC order came in a petition filed by Bijayani Mishra, a PhD scholar of Jawaharlal Nehru University here. The petitioner pleaded with the commission to issue a notice to the jail authorities to prevent the human rights violation of the victim and provide him free treatment in a quality empaneled hospital of the government and also provide compensation.

Naik’s brother, Manoranjan Naik, had earlier submitted a memorandum to the district administration addressing to the Chief Minister to shift his brother to a private hospital or to their home for better treatment. Manoranjan, a retired teacher, is a native of Marangbahal village under Jujumura block in Sambalpur district.

Manoranjan claimed that his brother had no links with any Maoist outfits. “However, police arrested him and some innocent and poor youths on false charges as the ultras had their presence in their area for a brief period,” he added. Many of them have been acquitted by the court for want of evidence while Naik is still languishing in jail due to delay in hearing of his bail plea, he said.