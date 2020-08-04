New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of civil services examination 2019 on its official website Tuesday. In a matter of great pride for Odisha, two candidates from the state figure in the top 10 list. They are Abhishek Saraf who has secured and All India Rank of 8 and Sanjita Mohapatra who is Rank 10 in the All india list.

Click on link below to view complete list of selected candidates.

Pradeep Singh has bagged the first rank followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma.

As many as 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment while the results of 11 candidates have been withheld.

Qualified candidates can download the UPSC provisional appointment list of candidates at upsc.gov.in.

The list has been released on the basis of written examination and an interview for personality test of Civil services examination 2019. The personality test was held in February-August, 2020.

The results were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PNN