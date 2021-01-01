New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released an official notification Thursday, inviting candidates to appear for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021.

The candidates can apply for the examination through online applications which will end January 19, 2021 at 6 pm. The details regarding the examination along with the online application will be available on UPSC’s official website www.upsconline.nic.in.

The online applications can be withdrawn from January 27 to February 2, 2021 till 6 pm.

The examination will be conducted April 18, 2021. Successful candidates will get admission in Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 147th Course, and for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2022.

Verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents is taken up only after the candidate has qualified for interview/Personality Test.

PNN