Bhubaneswar: In a major monsoon preparedness measure, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed Rapid Action Teams (RATs) to tackle urban flooding and ensure swift drainage of rainwater across the city.

The specialised teams will function round the clock during the rainy season. They will be mobilised immediately to waterlogged areas to carry out drainage operations and restore normalcy.

The teams have been provided with dedicated vehicles, water pumps, drain-cleaning equipment and tree-cutting machinery to respond to rain-related emergencies.

The RATs were formally launched at a special programme held at the BMC headquarters in the presence of Deputy Mayor Manjulata Kahar, BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana, Additional Commissioner Kailash Chandra Das, standing committee members and corporators.