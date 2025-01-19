New Delhi: Bengaluru-based aerospace startup Sarla Aviation unveiled its prototype flying taxi ‘Shunya’ at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi.

Manufacturing firm Sona SPEED signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sarla Aviation to push this big project.

According to the company, Sarla Aviation is now developing an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) plane, which aims to revolutionise city travel in a new and environmentally friendly way.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy visited the aerospace company’s booth at the event. He showed keen interest in the flying taxi prototype calling it a “historic step” toward revolutionising mobility solutions in the country.

Sona SPEED motors have been part of several space missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The agreement positions Sona SPEED as a key partner in revolutionising urban air mobility in the country.

“This partnership is a significant step in Sona SPEED’s evolution as a hub for aerospace innovation. Together, we aim to shape a cleaner, faster, and more efficient future for urban transportation,” said Chocko Valliappa, CEO of Sona SPEED.

Under the MoU, Sona SPEED will utilise its state-of-the-art facilities in Karnataka to design and manufacture critical components, like the motors and landing gear for Sarla Aviation’s eVTOL aircraft.

“Sona SPEED’s expertise in precision engineering perfectly complements our vision for electric flying taxis. This collaboration reinforces our mission to redefine urban mobility with cutting-edge eVTOL technology,” said Rakesh Gaonkar, CEO of Sarla Aviation.

The development highlights India’s growing aspiration for sustainable urban air mobility and underscores the importance of synergies in driving innovation.

Focused on developing eVTOL aircraft, Sarla Aviation aims to transform urban mobility with faster, cleaner, and more efficient transportation solutions.

The company plans to initiate test flights and develop additional prototypes, with a market launch targeted for 2028.

PNN & Agencies