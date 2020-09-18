Mumbai: Actor Urmila Matondkar expressed Friday gratitude to the ‘real people of India’ for supporting her. She was speaking on the topic of Kangana Ranaut calling her a ‘soft porn star’. Urmila Matondkar had called out Ranaut’s claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood being riddled with a drug problem.

In response, Ranaut said Matondkar, who is considered one of the biggest stars of the 90s, was a ‘soft porn star’. Kangana said this during an interview with a private news channel and added that Urmila is not known for her acting skills.

Kangana’s comments were met with criticism from the industry. Many, including frequent collaborator Ram Gopal Varma, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Swara Bhasker, hailed Urmila’s consistent ‘grace and dignity’ throughout her career of over 25 years.

Urmila taking to Twitter thanked the ‘real people of India’ for standing with her in the face of fake ‘propaganda’.

“Thank you the ‘Real People of India’ and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched..humbled #JaiHind (sic),” Matondkar wrote.

Others from the fraternity who came out in support of Urmila, included actors Pooja Bhatt, Sayani Gupta and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon.