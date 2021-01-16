Mumbai: Actors Urvashi Rautela, Mahesh Manjrekar and Rajneesh Duggal have joined the cast of the web series, Inspector Avinash, starring Randeep Hooda in the title role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

The shoot of Inspector Avinash has commenced in Mumbai. Others joining the cast of the cop thriller are actors Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.

Elated to begin shooting for this exciting thriller, the cast shared pictures from the sets where the entire team conducted a puja before the commencement of shoot.

Based on the real life events of super cop Avinash Mishra, the Jio Studios’ web-series is helmed by director Neerraj Pathak. Set in Uttar Pradesh, Randeep’s policeman avatar will see him in action in a dramatic retelling of the famed cop dealing with criminal activities of the state.