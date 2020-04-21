Mumbai: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela went down memory lane, reminiscing about the time she represented India at the Miss Universe pagaent.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning photograph of herself in a magenta bikini with a sash that has “India” written on it. She completed her look with a sizzling red lipstick and smokey eye make-up.

“Miss Universe #universeunited , always united while we’re apart love and miss you @realpaulashugart,” she captioned the image, which has garnered over 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Urvashi had earlier shared a photograph of herself from her Miss Universe days.

She is seen donning a white sequinned dress with a plunging neckline paired with white drop earrings and fiery red lipstick.

On the work front, Urvashi’s latest music video “Beat Pe Thumka”.