New Delhi: The US attack on Venezuela is a blatant violation of the UN Charter, the Left parties said Sunday, while raising concerns over statements from President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Left parties also held a protest at the Jantar Mantar here against the US action.

In a statement, the parties said they strongly denounce and condemn the US aggression against Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The statement, jointly issued by the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, AIFB and RSP, said it was an attack carried out against a sovereign country in blatant violation of the United Nations Charter.

US President Donald Trump, in his address, stated that they would capture the oil reserves of Venezuela, laying bare the real intentions behind this aggression. The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, went a step further and warned that Cuba and Mexico would be their next target, the Left parties said.

These statements, coming days after the release of the US National Security Strategy 2025, make it clear that US imperialism seeks to impose its hegemony over the entire world, even if it means carrying out military attacks. The US wants to impose the Trump corollary of the infamous Monroe doctrine that treats the entire Western Hemisphere as its backyard and runs its writ, it said.

The Left parties said reports coming from Venezuela indicate that people are mobilising in large numbers against US aggression and to defend their country’s sovereignty.

We extend our wholehearted support and solidarity with the fighting people of Venezuela, they said.

The Left parties also called for nationwide protests against US aggression and in solidarity with the people of Latin America.

We appeal to all peace-loving, anti-imperialist people of our country to mobilise in large numbers and actively participate in these protests. The Government of India must join the voices of countries across the world condemning US aggression and stand firmly with Venezuela, they said.

Hours after an audacious military operation that plucked Maduro from power and removed him from the country, Trump said Saturday that the United States would run Venezuela at least temporarily and tap its vast oil reserves to sell to other countries.

Maduro and his wife, seized overnight from their house in a military base, were first taken aboard a US warship on their way to face prosecution for a Justice Department indictment, accusing them of participating in a narco-terrorism conspiracy.