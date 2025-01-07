Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump reignited his proposal to make Canada the ‘51st state of the United States’ hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation.

In a dramatic turn of events, Trudeau announced the end of his 11-year leadership tenure and nine years as the country’s Prime Minister Monday.

Trudeau, 53, decided to step down as he was under pressure from his ruling Liberal Party, stemming from his growing unpopularity. However, he confirmed he would remain in office until the party elects a new leader ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Amid this political upheaval in Canada, Trump, 78, who has had a fraught relationship with Trudeau since his first term as President (2017-2021), renewed his offer just hours after Trudeau’s announcement.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump said, “Many people in Canada love being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this and resigned.”

“If Canada merged with the US, there would be no tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be totally secure from the threat of Russian and Chinese ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!” Trump further added.

Trump has been vocal about this idea since meeting Trudeau in November 2024 at Mar-a-Lago after his electoral victory.

During the meeting, Trump reportedly mocked Trudeau as the “Governor of the Great State of Canada” and has since repeated the sentiment in multiple social media posts.

The Canadian government has yet to issue a formal response to Trump’s remarks. However, the US President-elect’s statements have sparked discussions about strained US-Canada relations.

Trump also accused Trudeau’s administration of failing to curb illegal migration and illicit drug trafficking into the United States. He warned of imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian imports if the issue persists.

According to a report from the Canadian Customs and Border Protection Service, 358 individuals on terror watch lists were apprehended attempting to cross into the US from Canada in the 2024 fiscal year. Trump cited this as evidence of what he called Trudeau’s “lax policies” on national security.

The resignation caps off a challenging tenure for Trudeau, whose early years in office were marked by high public approval and a global image as a progressive leader.

However, rising living costs, concerns over crime, and dissatisfaction with the quality of life eroded his popularity over time.

Trudeau’s exit leaves the Liberal Party scrambling for new leadership as the country prepares for elections in the midst of economic and political uncertainty.

IANS