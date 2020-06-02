New York: The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 1.8 million, reaching 1,808,291 as of 6.33 p.m. (2233 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 105,003, according to the tally Monday, news agency reported.

New York remains the hardest-hit state with 371,711 cases and 29,833 fatalities. Other states with over 100,000 cases include New Jersey, Illinois, California and Massachusetts, the tally showed.