New York: The US dollar rose slightly in late trading Friday amid renewed concerns over uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was up 0.06 per cent at 99.0866 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro increased to $1.0975 from $1.0951 in the previous session, and the British pound fell to $1.2484 from $1.2599 in the previous session. The Australian dollar decreased to $0.6410 from $0.6523, Xinhua reported.

The US dollar bought 106.83 Japanese yen, lower than 107.20 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar decreased to 0.9617 Swiss franc from 0.9655 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.4074 Canadian dollars from 1.3922 Canadian dollars.