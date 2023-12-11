Seoul: A US F-16 fighter jet crashed in western South Korea Monday and the pilot was safely rescued after making an emergency escape, sources said.

The jet crashed into the waters after taking off from the Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, 178 km south of Seoul, earlier in the day during a training exercise, Yonhap News Agency quoted the sources as saying.

The pilot ejected from the jet and was rescued, they added.

The fighter jet belonged to the US Forces Korea.

A probe is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash

IANS