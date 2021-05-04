Kabul: The US forces in Afghanistan have handed over a key operating base to the Afghan National Army in the restive southern Helmand province, reported local media.

“Camp Antonik in Helmand province was officially handed over to the Afghan Army’s 215 Maiwand Corps Sunday,” Tolo News reported.

With no change in its name, the camp will be used as a base for Afghan Special Operations Forces, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying Monday.

Helmand province, notorious for poppy growing, is a known Taliban insurgents’ stronghold.

The violence lingers in war-torn Afghanistan as the US and NATO troops have been leaving the country.

About 3,500 American forces and 7,000 NATO troops will be withdrawn before September 11, the day which is the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that drew the US into war in Afghanistan.