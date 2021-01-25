Washington: US President Joe Biden will sign a series of executive orders Monday to promote ‘Made in America’ products. It is thought that this decision would strengthen supply chains, senior officials said. They asserted that the new administration under Joe Biden remains committed to working with partners and allies to modernize international trade rules.

Prominent among the executive orders include a strict enforcement of procuring products made inside the country by federal agencies. This is very significant given that contracting alone accounts for nearly USD 600 billion in federal spending.

Biden is taking action to reset the US government’s longstanding approach to domestic preferences to create an approach that will remain durable for years to come and grow quality, union jobs, according to a senior administration official.

It is long overdue that the US government utilises the full force of current domestic preferences to support America’s workers and businesses, strengthening the economy, workers, and communities across the country, the official said.

For the executive order, ‘Made in America’ refers to domestic preferences related to federal procurement, federal grants, and other forms of federal assistance. ‘Buy American’ and ‘Buy America’ refers to the specific statutes that go by those names, it said.

The executive order to be signed by Biden at the White House, directs agencies to close current loopholes in how domestic content is measured and increase domestic content requirements and appoints a new senior leader in the Executive Office of the President in charge of the government’s ‘Made in America’ policy approach.

This order creates a central review of agency waivers of ‘Buy American’ requirements, fulfilling the president’s commitment to crack down on unnecessary waivers. It also directs the General Services Administration to publish relevant waivers on a publicly available website.