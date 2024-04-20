Islamabad: After the US imposed sanctions on four entities (three from China and one from Belarus) for their alleged involvement in supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, Islamabad claimed they were based on mere speculations.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said, “While we are not aware of the specifics of the latest measures by the US, in the past, we have come across many instances where listings have been made on mere suspicion or even when the involved items were not on any control lists but were deemed sensitive under catch-all provisions.”

“We have pointed out many times that such items have legitimate civil commercial uses. It is, therefore, important to avoid arbitrary application of export controls. There is a need for discussion between concerned parties for an objective mechanism to ensure access to technology in pursuit of socio-economic development,” she added.

Pakistan also reminded Washington of the various leverages extended to many other countries, stating, “It is a reality that the same jurisdictions, which claim to exercise strict non-proliferation controls, have waived off licensing requirements for advanced military technologies for some countries.”

“The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive behaviour change,” a statement issued by the US State Department said.

The entities sanctioned by the US are — the People’s Republic of China-based Xi’an Longde Technology Development Limited, Tianjin Creative Source International Trade Co. Ltd, Granpect Company Limited and Belarus-based Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant.

As per the US imposed sanctions under Executive Order 13382, all property and interests in property of the designated entities that are in the US or under the control of US persons are now blocked.

Furthermore, any individuals or entities with ownership, directly or indirectly, of 50 per cent or more by the designated persons are also subject to these sanctions. Under these sanctions, the entry of designated individuals into the US has been suspended under Presidential Proclamation 8693.

IANS