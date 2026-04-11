New Delhi: United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor Friday said he had a “productive interaction” with US Secretary of State Wright and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi, focusing on the future of US‑India energy cooperation.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of India’s historic passage of the Sustainable and Holistic Advancement of Nuclear Technology and Infrastructure (SHANTI) Bill, which paves the way for expanded civil nuclear collaboration.

Ambassador Gor noted that the US is ready to cooperate with India not only in civil nuclear energy but also in other areas such as coal gasification and liquefied petroleum gas exports.

“The SHANTI Bill marks a significant milestone in India’s energy policy. We are committed to working with India to strengthen clean and secure energy pathways,” he said.

The SHANTI Bill, passed earlier this year, is aimed at modernising India’s nuclear energy framework, enhancing safety standards, and opening avenues for international partnerships.

India has long sought to diversify its energy mix, balancing renewable expansion with nuclear power to meet rising demand while reducing carbon emissions.

Civil nuclear cooperation has been a cornerstone of US‑India strategic ties since the landmark 2008 nuclear agreement, which allowed India access to nuclear technology despite not being a signatory to the Nuclear Non‑Proliferation Treaty.

The latest legislation is expected to accelerate joint projects, including reactor construction, fuel supply, and technology transfer.

Officials also discussed broader energy linkages, including US support for India’s clean energy transition, investments in coal gasification technology, and the potential for increased US liquefied petroleum gas exports to India.

The meeting underscores the growing strategic convergence between Washington and New Delhi in energy security, climate action, and technology partnerships, all of which are seen as critical to India’s long‑term development goals under Viksit Bharat 2047.