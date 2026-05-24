Washington: US President Donald Trump Sunday said that negotiations between the US and Iran are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, but he has told the negotiators not to rush into a deal and that time is on our side.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the US blockade of ships in the Strait of Hormuz will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified and signed.

Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes, Trump said.

Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb, he said.

Trump also hit out at former President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and suggested that Iran could join the Abraham Accords.