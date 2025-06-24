By Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: Members of the Odia diaspora in America preferred to play down the recent Level-2 travel advisory issued by the US state department for India, suggesting its citizens to ‘exercise increased caution’ due to rising concerns over crime and terrorism, by calling it a ‘standard protocol’ which ‘should not be interpreted as signals of a serious threat’.

Significantly, the advisory specifically mentions several states, including Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Meghalaya, as the areas of concern in view of Naxal activities and violence against women.

Speaking to OrissaPOST, Texas-based Jayanta Rout said the Level-2 travel advisory issued by the US for India, including Odisha, should be viewed as a standard precaution, not a cause for alarm. “Odisha remains a peaceful and culturally vibrant region, with no immediate threats warranting elevated concern. While it is important to stay informed, it’s equally vital to maintain perspective and avoid letting generalised warnings fuel unnecessary fear,” he said.

Sadyasnata Pattanaik from Chicago echoed similar sentiments. “Level- 2 is fairly routine and nothing out of the ordinary. In fact, countries like France, Belgium, and Italy are currently under the same advisory. If you check the official website, you’ll find dozens of countries listed at Level 2. A complex country like India can understandably be challenging for someone who’s never travelled outside the US, so the advisory seems reasonable in that context.”

Ohio resident Satya Pattanaik said the advisory will likely to have minimal impact on Odisha. “The region continues to function normally,” Pattanaik added. Meanwhile, back in Odisha, the US move has sparked criticism from Opposition parties which are using the advisory to question the state’s law and order situation. The recent gangrape of a college student at Gopalpur beach has added fuel to the controversy, with political leaders blaming the state government for failing to ensure public safety.