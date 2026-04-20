Dubai: The US Navy’s forcible seizure of an Iranian-flagged cargo ship threw doubt on an announcement from President Donald Trump that US negotiators will head to Pakistan Monday for another round of talks with Iran.

Trump’s announcement Sunday had raised hopes of extending a fragile ceasefire set to expire by Wednesday.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei Monday said Tehran did not have plans yet to attend any talks with the United States.

Trump also said the US forcibly seized the cargo ship that tried to circumvent a naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz Sunday, the first such interception since the blockade of Iranian ports began last week.

He said a US Navy guided missile destroyer in the Gulf of Oman stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room, and that US Marines had custody of the vessel, named Touska, and were seeing what’s on board!

Iran’s joint military command said Tehran will respond soon and called the US seizure an act of piracy.

The escalating standoff threatened to deepen the energy crisis roiling the global economy and push the two countries toward renewed fighting that has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, nearly 2,300 in Lebanon, 23 civilians and 15 soldiers in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen US service members have also been killed.

Here is the latest

Iran’s military explains why Tehran didn’t resist the ship raid

Iran’s military offered an explanation Monday for why it didn’t fight back against US Marines who raided an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees operations of Iran’s regular military and its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said it held back from attacking the Marines because the ship’s crew had family members aboard the Touska.

Due to the presence of some family members of the ship’s crew, they faced constraints in order to protect their lives and ensure their safety, as they were in danger at every moment, it said.

However, Iran also has seen much of its navy and airborne assets destroyed in the war.

Khatam al-Anbiya vowed to take necessary action against the terrorist US military in the future, without elaborating.

Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman says no plans yet to attend talks

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei Monday said Tehran did not have plans yet to attend any talks with the United States.

He did not rule out Iran attending talks.

Authorities in Islamabad had been making preparations for another round that could potentially happen there this week.

So far, while I am here, we have no plans for the next round of negotiations, and no decision has been made in this regard, Baghaei said during a news conference.

Pakistan’s interior minister meets the US charge d’affaires

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker at the US Embassy in Islamabad Monday.

The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan-US relations and preparations for a second round of talks scheduled to take place in Islamabad this week, Naqvi’s office said.

The statement did not specify when the talks are expected to begin.

Naqvi briefed Baker on security arrangements, saying special measures had been taken to ensure the safety of visiting delegations.

We have made comprehensive security arrangements for our distinguished guests, Naqvi said in the statement.

Baker offered appreciation for Pakistan’s role in easing regional tensions and efforts to facilitate dialogue.