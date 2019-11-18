New Delhi: A Twitter post by an Indian journalist Monday on the sale of cow-dung cakes in a US store for Rs 215 elicited witty responses from users.

“My cousin sent me this. Available at a grocery store in Edison, New Jersey. $2.99 only. My question: Are these imported from desi cows or are they from Yankee cows?” Samar Halarnkar tweeted on his handle @samar11.

The accompanying picture showed a packet of 10 cow-dung cakes, with the label duly informing prospective customers that the product was meant only for “religious purposes” and was “not eatable” (sic).

The post got quite a few humorous reactions. One user wrote: “Better to market them as ‘Cow Dung Cookies’ in the US.”

“It does not guarantee the ‘cakes’ are made from Cow-Dung from cows native to India,” said another user.

One tweet said: “Product of India”.

Another asked: “Is that from buffalo??? Raw material Input/output High!!!”

One raised suspicion on the quality of the product in a witty way: “Morality question is kya inka character dheela hai #sorrynotsorry.”

“If someone wants to eat them, they should be allowed to do so,” read a tweet.

One user reminded that “Religious or not, this is good fuel for conventional Punjabi cooking.”

In a cheeky play on words, one user said: “Isko dekh kar maine DUNG reh gaya.”

Earlier this year, Amazon was selling ‘natural’ coconut shells for nearly Rs 1,400.