Washington: US President Donald Trump unveiled a plan to impose a unified tariff rate on more than 150 countries and regions, according to a media report.

“It’s all going to be the same for everyone, for that group,” Trump told reporters during talks with Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at the White House Wednesday.

Those to be covered under the new measure are described by Trump as “not big” and ones that “don’t do that much business.”

In April, the Trump administration introduced a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on economies not covered by bilateral deals. Although Trump has previously suggested the new baseline could be raised to 15 per cent or 20 per cent, he did not specify a new rate Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Politico.

The US government has already sent letters to about two dozen economies — including the European Union, Japan and South Korea — outlining the tariff rates they will face starting August 1, the report said. The announcement has prompted intensified negotiations as affected trading partners seek more favourable terms.

However, analysts and observers continue to express doubts about whether the new tariff schedule will take effect as planned August 1, amid concerns about its potential impact on the U.S. economy and domestic politics, according to the report.

Countries and regions such as Switzerland and India, which accounted for more than 3 per cent of the US trade deficit in 2024 but have not yet received official notices, remain in negotiation with Washington.

Trump sent mixed messages Wednesday on US-India trade talks, first stating “we have another (deal) coming up,” then later asserting “we’re very close to a deal.”

Regarding Japan, Trump said negotiations are underway but expressed doubt about the outcome.

“I think we’ll probably live by the letter with Japan,” he said, referring to a previously issued tariff notification.