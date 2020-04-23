Washington: The United States has said it will assess if the World Health Organisation (WHO) is being run properly. This move has come after President Donald Trump stopped in US funding to the global body. The news was disclosed by the acting head of the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

US to look for alternative partners

White House will also use this time to look for alternative partners outside WHO to continue to carry out ‘important work’ such as on vaccines. This is to ensure that there is no disruption to US aid efforts, added John Barsa, who heads USAID.

Separately, the United States announced more than $270 million in additional foreign assistance provided by Congress to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Review of WHO’s work

Barsa told reporters the review would be ‘all-encompassing’. He said there are many management questions to be asked. Among those is how the WHO has held ‘member states accountable’ for their actions.

“Is the management of the WHO running it the way it should be run?” was the key question, Basra said.

Donald Trump’s fight with WHO

Trump announced a halt to US funding for the Geneva-based WHO last week. Trump has accused WHO of promoting Chinese ‘disinformation’ about the virus. He has said this had probably worsened the outbreak. WHO officials has defended the agency’s handling of the pandemic. It has said it alerted member states of the outbreak earlier in the year. It’s chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that funds are being used properly

Jim Richardson, USAID’s director of foreign assistance, said US aid would continue despite the pause to WHO. He said that ‘for … every dollar flowing today, we’re just taking WHO off the table. “We are going to provide that assistance to other groups,” asserted Richardson Wednesday.

Move criticised

Civil rights groups have previously criticised the Trump administration for favouring groups aligned with its ideology. In 2017, Trump reinstated a policy requiring foreign non-governmental organisations that receive US family planning fund. They had to certify they do not provide abortions or give abortion advice. The move drew flak from abortion rights advocates.

Groups to get aid not identified

No one could clarify which groups will get money previously destined for WHO. They also did not say what the world body needs to do to resume receiving US funds.

However, officials said Washington would look at local community-based entities and faith-based organisations and help them with funds. Most of the money that goes to WHO will now go to these groups. They also said the effort to diversify aid partners had begun. The happened the WHO review and the global coronavirus outbreak.

Largest donor

The United States is the biggest overall donor to the WHO. It contributed over $400 million in 2019 to WHO. This is roughly 15% of WHO’s budget. Senior US officials last week said Washington could redirect these funds to other aid groups.