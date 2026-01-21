Davos: President Donald Trump Wednesday said the US will not use force to take Greenland and stressed that only America can protect the mineral-rich island, which is at the centre of escalating geopolitical tensions with Europe.

Speaking at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, Trump also said that the US is booming but Europe is “not heading in the right direction”.

“I have tremendous respect for people of Greenland and Denmark, but only the US can secure Greenland,” Trump said in his 70-minute-long speech during which he launched a blistering attack on NATO allies on a range of issues, including tariffs, environment and immigration.

“We fought for beautiful Denmark, which is not a land, but a big piece of ice, cold and poorly located. It is a very small ask compared to what we have given them for many, many decades. We were stupid to give it back,” Trump said, staking claims over the region.

“People thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force.”

Trump said that Greenland, which is a Danish territory, has a strategic location between the US, Russia, and China.

“The US needs it for strategic reasons, not for rare earth minerals.”

Only the US can protect Greenland, and many European nations have also acquired territories; there is nothing wrong with it. “We were a powerful force when we saved Greenland and gave it to Denmark after World War II, but we are much more powerful now”, Trump said.

Trump also called for immediate negotiations for the US to acquire Greenland from Denmark, describing the country as ungrateful, during his speech at Davos.

The President also spoke on the US’ economic strength and global prosperity, saying “the USA is the economic engine of the planet”.

PTI