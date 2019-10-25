Bhubaneswar: The United States women’s hockey team arrived here Friday morning to take part in the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers. They will face India in the two games November 1 and 2 at the Kalinga Stadium here.

The Indian women have been training in this city for the last couple of eyes, under the watchful eyes of Sjoerd Marijne. They have been here early to get themselves acclimitised to the conditions here.

India are currently ranked No.9 in the world while the USA’s ranking stands at No.13. By virtue of being the higher-ranked side, India had the opportunity to host the games.

Even though USA are ranked lower than India, they cannot be taken lightly according to Sjoerd Marijne. “No team can be taken lightly keeping in mind that these are Olympic Qualifiers, Marijne has said a few days back. However, he has also exuded confidence that India have the potential to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

PNN