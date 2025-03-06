The recent controversy surrounding the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funding in India has ignited a heated political debate. U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that USAID funds were used to influence voter turnout in India has been firmly denied by the Government of India.

The Finance Ministry has clarified that USAID’s financial involvement in India is strictly limited to developmental projects and does not interfere with electoral processes. However, the Congress party has seized the moment, using the controversy to push its anti-government stance, continuing its pattern of attempting to destabilise India.

USAID funding in India: Facts vs allegations

According to the Finance Ministry’s 2023-24 annual report, USAID was involved in seven projects in India, with a total funding of approximately $750 million. These projects focused on key areas such as agriculture, water sanitation, renewable energy, disaster management, and health. Notably, there was no mention of funds allocated for voter turnout initiatives.

Investigative reports have further debunked Trump’s allegations, confirming that the disputed $21 million was actually designated for Bangladesh in 2022 to support political and civic engagement among students ahead of their 2024 elections. Out of this amount, $13.4 million had already been disbursed before Trump made his claims.

Despite these clarifications, Trump has doubled down on his stance, further complicating the diplomatic situation.

India’s response to election interference claims

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the controversy, stating that USAID operates in India in good faith and dismissing allegations of election interference as baseless. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also called Trump’s claims “deeply troubling,” emphasising that India’s electoral process remains independent and sovereign.

Congress’s role in pushing anti-India narratives?

Despite the clear explanations provided by Indian authorities, the Congress party has continued to attack the government, leveraging foreign-backed allegations to question electoral integrity. Many critics argue that this is not the first time Congress has aligned itself with international entities to push an anti-India agenda.

OCCRP conspiracy

Congress has frequently cited reports from the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) to discredit the Central government and major Indian businesses. These reports, though repeatedly debunked by courts and investigative agencies, have been weaponised in Parliament to disrupt proceedings.

The Pegasus spyware controversy was also fueled by OCCRP reports, which Congress leaders—particularly Rahul Gandhi—used to undermine India’s political and economic stability.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi has been linked to Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, a Bangladeshi journalist and former OCCRP fellow. Bangladesh’s interim government later appointed him as an ambassador in 2024, raising concerns about Congress’s association with global entities working to destabilise South Asia.

The Asia Foundation and its CIA links

The Asia Foundation, another entity with a history of political interference, was established in 1954 as a covert CIA operation. Funded by the Ford Foundation—part of George Soros’s network—the organisation has historically supported Pakistan’s stance on Jammu & Kashmir. Congress’s indirect association with such entities raises serious concerns about its commitment to India’s sovereignty.

Freedom House and global smear campaign

Freedom House, a U.S.-based organisation heavily funded by George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF), has consistently labelled India as ‘Partly Free’ since 2021, accusing the government of suppressing minorities.

This organisation collaborates with international media in Five Eyes countries to propagate a biased narrative against India. While Freedom House partners with USAID, many believe Congress has used such reports to further its political attacks against the ruling government.

CEPPS funding for voter turnout

The Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS), backed by USAID, has been accused of influencing elections globally. Reports suggest that USAID funneled $21 million into India for ‘voter turnout’ during the 2014 elections, when the Congress-led UPA government was in power.

USCIRF’s religious freedom reports

The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), lobbied by the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC), has consistently attempted to label India as a ‘Country of Particular Concern.’ These efforts, backed by U.S.-based groups, have been used to damage India’s global standing.

India’s stand against foreign interference

New Delhi has made it clear that foreign entities will not dictate its electoral or governance processes. The MEA and Finance Ministry have provided detailed clarifications debunking allegations of election interference.

The BJP government also claims to have exposed Congress’s complicity in leveraging foreign-backed narratives. While Congress maintains that it is upholding democratic principles, its alleged ties to foreign organisations—some with intelligence and geopolitical links—raise concerns about its real intentions.

By pushing misleading narratives and amplifying global reports, Congress has not only attempted to weaken the national government but also damaged India’s international reputation.

PNN & Agencies