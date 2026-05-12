London: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer doubled down Tuesday on his resolve to stay in office, despite calls to step down.

Starmer told Cabinet ministers that he took responsibility for devastating losses that his centre-left Labour Party suffered in last week’s local elections across the UK, but he would fight on.

Starmer said there’s a process to oust a leader and that hadn’t been triggered.

“The country expects us to get on with governing,” he said. “That is what I am doing and what we must do.”

Earlier, Starmer lost the first member of his government.

Housing, communities and local government minister Miatta Fahnbulleh stepped down and urged Starmer “to do the right thing for the country” and set a timetable to step aside.

Fahnbulleh, a junior minister who is considered to be on the left of the party, said she was proud of her service, but the government had not acted with the vision, pace and mandate for change it had been given by voters.

“Nor have we governed as a Labour Party clear about our values and strong in our convictions,” she said.