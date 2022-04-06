New Delhi: Meta has announced to allow users to post short-form videos from third-party apps in Facebook Reels.

The ‘Sharing to Reels’ feature is a new way for developers to make it easy for people to share video directly to Facebook.

As part of this launch, Meta has partners like Smule, Vita, and VivaVideo who have integrated #SharingtoReels and are finding new ways for creators to reach new audiences.

“Enabling Sharing to Reels makes it easy for people to share short-form videos directly to Facebook,” the company said late Tuesday.

Once integrated, third-party apps will have a Reels button so people can share short videos, then customise with Reels editing tools like audio, text, effects, captions and stickers.

“Instead of downloading their video content and uploading it later, they can now create and share video seamlessly with one tap of a button,” said the company.

People will be able to discover Reels based on their interests and what’s popular: at the top of Feed, in the Watch Tab, in Stories, and in Groups.

Reels can include audio, AR effects, captions with hashtags or tags for other accounts.

According to Meta, when a person shares their reel from a third-party app to Facebook people can easily follow along, like, comment and share with friends and family.

Reels is now available in more than 150 countries across the globe.