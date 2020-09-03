Mumbai: There were two doctors who separately treated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the last few months of his life. Both had the same diagnosis. They both said that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering severe depression, anxiety, an existential crisis and bipolar disorder. Both the doctors have recorded their statements with the Mumbai Police. The two doctors alleged that in the last couple of months of his life Rajput had stopped taking medications. It made their job doubly difficult of treating the actor.

Actor’s dilemma

The actor ‘used to feel that even one minute was like many days’, reveal the doctors’ statements. The statements are now with the CBI which is probing the late actor’s death. The doctors have also said that Rajput thought his family would suffer because of his bipolar disease. The doctors’ statements have another interesting angle to offer. It shows that Rajput’s girlfriend was constantly in touch with them. She was always keen to know about the actor’s mental state, his medicines and psychiatric consults.

The statements are significant because the actor’s mental health has come under the spotlight in the investigations. His family has blamed Rhea for abetting Rajput’s suicide.

June 8 developments

One of the psychiatrists, in his statement said he spoke June 8 to Sushant, the very day Rhea allegedly left the flat. The doctor has stated that Rhea informed him that Rajput had stopped taking medicines. He said he sent a prescription on WhatsApp but the actor wanted to speak to him. The doctor then made a video call using Rhea’s phone.

“When I asked why he did not start the medicines after telling, he only laughed and did not say anything. I consoled him and asked Rhea to see Rajput is taking medicines regularly. Rhea told me that he does not listen to her and she has nothing to do,” the doctor told the police.

The doctor when he asked for his fee was told by Rhea that she was leaving the house. The psychiatrist stated six days later, he learnt from TV about the actor’s death.

Suffering from depression

The doctor said he had diagnosed that Rajput was suffering from depression and anxiety in November 2019. It was the first time he met him in hospital.

“At that time, he told me he doesn’t have any interest in life. He told me he cannot sleep and he has no appetite. I diagnosed that he was suffering from depression and anxiety,” the doctor stated.

“It was evident from his statements that nothing is happening as per expectations and that he is insecure. I also asked Rajput whether he was suffering from suicidal thought to which the actor said ‘no’,” the doctor added.

The doctor has also told the police that whenever Rajput visited him , Rhea was accompanying him and ‘it appeared from her behaviour and words that she is concerned a lot about him’.

Visit to 2nd doctor

The second psychiatrist said that when Rajput first visited her in October 2019 his disease had increased substantially. “His symptoms indicated acute bipolar disorder,” she said.

“The symptoms of bipolar disorder are chemical imbalance, spending money in huge amounts and not sleeping for four to five days. There is always a feeling a desire of losing and doing everything very quickly. Rajput used to feel that even a period of one minute is like many days. That is why his restlessness and fear he had increased a lot,” she said.

The doctor said that Rajput went through a lot of study material on bipolar disorder. “Later on there were many sessions I had with him when he used to cry. He wanted that someone should cure him very fast. However, that was not possible,” the doctor added.

Final says

According to the doctor, June 7, Rhea told her Rajput’s health is not okay. She also took an appointment for the next day at 11.15am. Rhea also told the doctor that Rajput’s health had deteriorated a lot. “l felt on what (Rhea) spoke that she was taking extreme care of Rajput to get him out of the disease. However, as he was neglecting his disease, she had also become quite dejected,” the doctor has been quoted as saying in a news website.

