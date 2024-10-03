New Delhi: Leg-spinner Usman Qadir has announced his retirement from Pakistan cricket at the age of 31. Usman, the son of legendary spinner Abdul Qadir, picked 32 wickets from playing 25 T20Is and one ODI for Pakistan from 2020 to 2023.

“Today, I am announcing my retirement from Pakistan cricket, and as I reflect on this incredible journey, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude. It has been an immense honour to represent my country, and I’m thankful for the support of my coaches and teammates who have been with me every step of the way.

“From unforgettable victories to the challenges we faced together, each moment has shaped my career and enriched my life. I’m deeply appreciative of the passionate fans who have always stood by me; your unwavering support has meant the world.

“As I step into this new chapter, I will be continuing my dad’s legacy, embracing both my love for cricket and the lessons he instilled in me. I carry with me the spirit of Pakistan cricket and the cherished memories we created together. Thank you for everything,” wrote Usman in a statement on his ‘X’ account.

Usman, whose bowling action resembled that of his legendary father, played in the Under-19 World Cup for Pakistan in 2012. But he had announced about his intention to represent Australia at the senior international level, as by then he secured Sheffield Shield and Big Bash League debuts in 2018 for Western Australia and Perth Scorchers respectively.

But after his father’s death in September 2019 in Lahore, Usman had a change of heart and eventually went on to play international cricket for Pakistan. Usman’s last appearance in Pakistan cricket was by playing for Dolphins in the recent Champions One-Day Cup.