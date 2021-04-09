Bhubaneswar: Protesting against the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s direction to vacate hostels, hundreds of students from Utkal University Friday laid siege to the NH-16.

The demonstration paralysed vehicular movement on the road.

After receiving the direction from the BMC, the authorities of Utkal University had decided Monday to vacate all the 14 hostels in the varsity campus.

As the news reached the students, they got infuriated and took to the streets. Holding placards and shouting slogans, the students staged a demonstration, blocking NH-16. Later, they shifted their agitation to the university’s gate.

Justifying their demand, the agitating students said their hostels are yet to report any positive cases. Then why should they vacate the hostels. They said they don’t want to ruin their career as crucial one year has already got spoiled.

Some others observed that at a time when political rallies are being organised and no closure direction has so far been issued to malls and cinema halls, why the government is so desperate to close the hostels.