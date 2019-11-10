Bhubaneswar: Utkal University will celebrate its ‘platinum jubilee’ from November 23. There will be an ‘alumni meet’ November 24.

While preparations for the event are going on in full swing, a preparatory meeting was held at MKCG auditorium of the university.

More than five hundred alumni, who are working in various positions starting from political leaders to IAS officers, took part in the meeting.

On this occasion, vice chancellor Soumendra Patnaik, political leaders and ministers exchanged their thoughts and termed the old students of the university as the pride of the university.

Later, the alumni office was inaugurated.

Various aspects of the platinum jubilee celebration such as programme and expenses were discussed and responsibilities have been entrusted with the members.

It has been decided that an e-souvenir will be published this time. This 1000 page souvenir will have history of the university and all the memorable events associated with it.

It has also been decided that parents of the students would be invited November 25. Their feedback on the present education system and educational environment in the university would be taken. Then, they would be taken on a tour of the campus, classes and hostels.

Education minister Sahu urged all the alumni to be present November 27, the foundation day of the university.

A website (https://utkal.university) has been opened to facilitate joining of alumni and they have been asked to visit the site for registration.

